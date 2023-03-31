A strong cold front moves into the Miami Valley tonight bringing the potential for severe weather. Damaging winds will be likely and isolated tornadoes possible. Winds may gust as high as 70 to 80 mph. The greatest risk will be between 10 pm Friday to 3 am Saturday. Strong winds continue on Saturday behind a cold front that will drop temperatures into the 40s Saturday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Windy with showers and thunderstorms, some severe. Low 54

SATURDAY: Clouds mixed with morning sun, very windy and turning colder with a few afternoon rain showers. Morning high 58 with temperatures dropping to the low 40s by early evening and winds gust 45 to 55 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clearing and colder. Low 26

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 55

The weather calms down on Sunday, but we will start cold with morning temperatures in the 20s. 70s will be possible early next week, but the chance of showers and thunderstorms comes back.