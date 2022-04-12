Tonight it will remain partly to mostly cloudy. On Wednesday, showers and thunderstorms become likely as a cold front moves in. There is the potential for severe storms with damaging wind and tornadoes possible. The timing for the worst of the weather looks to be in the evening and into the early overnight hours.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Low 62

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and mild. Showers and thunderstorms likely. High 73

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, some could be severe. Low 46

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 60

Dry weather returns on Thursday. It turns cooler over the weekend with highs in the 50s. There is a slight chance of a shower on Saturday, but Easter Sunday looks dry.