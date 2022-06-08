The threat of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms has moved well east of our viewing area. Cooler and less humid air settles in tonight. It will be pleasant on Thursday as the extent of tornado damage is assessed.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy a few light rain showers possible. Low 57

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, cooler and less humid. High 75

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 56

FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy with a few showers developing, best chance afternoon. High 73

More showers come our way later Friday and Friday night. The weekend starts cool, but much warmer temperatures move in next week.