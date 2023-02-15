Clouds increase tonight, and rain becomes likely later tonight after 4 or 5 am. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday, and some of the storms could be strong to severe Thursday afternoon and into the early evening. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but there is also a very low risk of a tornado.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds and cool with late night showers. Low 45

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with morning rain, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, some could be severe. High 63

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, windy and sharply colder with an early evening shower or thunderstorm possible. Low 26

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with a slight chance of flurries. High 32

Winter is back on Friday, and there could even be a few snowflakes in the air. Expect a lot of sunshine for the weekend with a slow warming trend.