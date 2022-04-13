Thunderstorms move in ahead of cold front tonight. Some of the thunderstorms this evening will have the potential to be strong to severe with damaging wind, hail or a tornado possible.

The severe threat will come to an end after midnight, and showers will linger beyond that. These will come to an end by the Thursday morning drive to work. We expect a dry day Thursday with lots of sunshine and cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Windy with showers and thunderstorms, some may produce damaging winds. Low 44

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. High 60

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 42

FRIDAY: Some early sun with increasing clouds, breezy and mild with a slight chance of a late day shower. High 66

Right now, the holiday weekend looks dry but cooler with highs in the 50s. We may even see frost around the area Easter Sunday morning.