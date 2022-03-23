The severe weather threat came to an end as the sun went down. Temperatures tonight cooler and windy. Chances of light showers continue overnight with cloudy conditions. Tomorrow temps getting into the lower 50s around the area, with chances of light showers in the afternoon. Rain potentially mixing with some snow on Friday and Saturday. Not expecting to see snow accumulation.



Tonight: A low of 43 degrees. Chance for some light showers. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 52 degrees. Mostly clouds skies. A 40% chance of scattered showers. SW winds 10 to 15 mph.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 36 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light rain. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

