Hazy skies continue with a mild night on the way. Rain chances will stay west and south of us on Thursday, so the dry weather pattern continues.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and hazy, mild. Low 64

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 86

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low 66

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and very warm. High 88

Warmer temperatures are on the way for the weekend with highs close to 90 by Sunday. The rain chance will hold off until late in the weekend.