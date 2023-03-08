Overnight will continue to be dry with clear to partly cloudy conditions. For Thursday, it will once again be near 50 with more clouds around than Wednesday. The daylight hours will be dry. However, the potential for rain and snow showers comes back Thursday night.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 28

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cool. High 50

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with rain showers developing, snow possible mainly north of US 36. Low 36

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and chilly with rain showers changing to a few snow showers. High 43

Rain/snow showers will continue to be possible on Friday. It looks blustery as the wind picks up, and temperatures remain chilly. The weekend starts dry, but look for below normal temperatures.