High pressure will bring ample sunshine today. Temperatures will be seasonably colder with highs around 50. If you have travel plans in the Midwest today or on Sunday, sunny skies and quiet weather is expected.

TODAY: Sunny and seasonably colder. High 50

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Low 30

SUNDAY: Sunny and seasonable. High 55

Looking ahead to travel plans…there will be some travel delays nationwide mid week. For us, Monday night and Tuesday rain is in the forecast. We dry out on Wednesday. Thanksgiving and Black Friday look mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.