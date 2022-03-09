A few light morning rain or snow showers will impact mainly areas south and east of Dayton. Any snow accumulation will be under a half inch, and limited to the grass or elevated surfaces. Be extra careful on bridges and overpasses through mid-morning. Any showers will end through late morning, and the sun will gradually come out this afternoon. Highs will be very close to normal, with readings in the upper 40s.

Tonight looks partly cloudy and dry. Thursday will also be a dry day, with a mix of sun and clouds and continued seasonably cool temperatures.

TODAY: Morning snow shower with rain possibly mixed in… mainly southeast of Dayton. Otherwise, decreasing afternoon clouds and cool temperatures. High 48

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 28

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and seasonably cool. High 50

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers developing later in the day. A change-over to snow is expected at night. High 48

Friday rain showers will develop by the late afternoon. A change-over to snow will occur overnight, and we could see snow accumulation through Saturday morning. Saturday will be quite blustery, with windy and cold conditions expected.