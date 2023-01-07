DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It will be a quiet and typical January weather day today.
Tonight, a storm system to our south spreads cloud cover and a chance of rain and snow showers across the Miami Valley. Best chances for precipitation develop Sunday afternoon.
TODAY: Mix of sun & clouds. High 39
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 26
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. High 38
We return back to dry weather on Monday, and we will see a nice warming trend this week. Next chances of rain develop Thursday night and Friday.