DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It will be a quiet and typical January weather day today.

Tonight, a storm system to our south spreads cloud cover and a chance of rain and snow showers across the Miami Valley. Best chances for precipitation develop Sunday afternoon.

TODAY:  Mix of sun & clouds.  High 39

TONIGHT:  Increasing clouds.  Low 26

SUNDAY:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance of rain and snow showers.  High 38

We return back to dry weather on Monday, and we will see a nice warming trend this week.  Next chances of rain develop Thursday night and Friday.