Dry with lots of clouds today and highs in the 30s. On Sunday we will be tracking the potential for accumulating snowfall. Most areas should see between 1 and 3 inches.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High 38

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 29

SUNDAY: Snow showers likely. Accumulations of 1 to 3″. High 36

We get a break from precipitation Monday and Tuesday. Another storm may bring in chances for accumulating snow on Wednesday. Highs this week, mainly in the 30s and lows mainly in the 20s. Normal high is 37.