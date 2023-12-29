Tonight there will be a better chance of sprinkles/snow showers/sleet showers with temperatures dropping into the low and mid 30s. We do not expect any snow accumulation, and the showers will move out by sunrise Saturday. Clouds, however, will linger through the day.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a wintry mix at times. Low 34

SATURDAY: Clouds mixed with a little sun at times, chilly. High 43

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 33

SUNDAY: Cloudy and breezy with a few rain and snow showers. High near 40

Snow showers will be possible for New Year’s Eve, and a few flurries may linger into New Year’s Day.