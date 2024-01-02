Clouds will be stubborn today, so sunshine looks to be pretty limited. It will be breezy and seasonably chilly, with highs in the upper 30s.

Tonight looks mostly cloudy and cold, and clouds will mix with a little sun Wednesday, before another disturbance moves in Wednesday night. We can’t rule out a flurry or two as this comes through, but any precipitation will move out by Thursday.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 39

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued chilly. High 39

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little colder. High 35

Temperatures will be a little colder behind the Wednesday night system. The sun will make an appearance for the second half of the week, but it will remain chilly.