A seasonable day is on tap for Wednesday with sunshine early and clouds by the afternoon. Temperatures get to around 40 degrees.

Tonight we will see a chance of some showers, but they are likely tomorrow. We will see a big drop in temperatures going into the night tomorrow with temperatures getting to the single digits. Rain will transition into snow overnight as those temperatures fall quickly. We could see upwards of 4 inches of snow with this incoming winter storm.

Wind chill values will be near -30 degrees Friday morning. Temperatures rebound following Christmas.



Today: A high of 40 degrees. Cloudy skies.

Tonight: A low of 29 degrees. Showers possible late.

Tomorrow: A high of 44 degrees. Showers likely.