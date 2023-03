A sunny afternoon, but much cooler than yesterday. Temperatures got into the upper 40s in Dayton. Overnight will be cold with temps in the mid 20s, with clouds increasing. Tomorrow we will see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures hovering around 50 again. The next chance for rain and even snow will arrive Thursday night and into Friday. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s heading into the weekend and early next week.

