Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, in a warm and humid air mass. Highs will push into the mid 80s, which is right around normal for this time of year.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through the evening, but come to an end overnight. Tuesday will become mostly sunny, and it looks like an even hotter afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s expected.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms then becoming partly cloudy. Low 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 88

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. High 91

Ninety degree heat returns Wednesday through Friday. Our heat index values will be in the upper 90s to near 100.