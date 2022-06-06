After a gorgeous weekend, scattered showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast. Today, we can’t rule out a spotty morning shower, but thunderstorms become more likely in the mid to late afternoon hours. It will start to feel more humid, and it gets a little windy as the day goes on.

Overnight, showers and the chance of thunder will continue. The potential will be there for some heavier downpours, and even some stronger wind gusts. Tuesday will continue to be unsettled, with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms still possible.

TODAY: Clouds mixed with some sun, becoming windy and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. High 85

TONIGHT: Showers and the chance of thunder. Low 66

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 78

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and less humid with a few showers or thunderstorms. High 81

Wednesday is yet another active day with the potential for a few showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay fairly close to normal most of the week.