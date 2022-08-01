As it heats up and becomes more humid today, the atmosphere will become increasingly unstable. A cold front moving in from the northwest will help to spark some scattered thunderstorms, some of which could become strong to severe. Damaging wind will be the main threat, but hail is also possible, along with an isolated tornado.

This threat will continue into the evening, and then thunderstorms will diminish overnight. Dry weather will be in place Tuesday with increasing sunshine. It will continue to be very warm and humid.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 86

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and muggy. Low 67

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. High 87

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 92

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the week. Rain chance return for Thursday and Friday.