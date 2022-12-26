Very cold conditions continue here in the Miami Valley, and a clipper system will bring scattered snow showers to start the new week. Any snow accumulation will be light; generally an inch or less. Temperatures will continue to run well below normal, with highs in the low 20s expected.

Overnight, the chance of snow showers will continue early on. These will taper off, and lows drop down into the mid-teens. So slick spots will still be common. Tuesday looks to be a dry day, and it will get a bit warmer, with highs near freezing.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold with scattered snow showers. Snow accumulation under 1″. High 23

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers early on, with accumulation under 1/2″. Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 15

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. High 32

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and chilly. High 43

We expect a little more sun on Wednesday. As southerly winds increase, a warming trend will continue. Highs will push back into the low 40s in the afternoon. Fifty-degree highs are expected at the end of the week.