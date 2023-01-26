Scattered snow showers will move through the Miami Valley today. While any accumulation will stay around or just under one inch, the snow may fall heavy at times. This will cause rapidly changing visibility, and a quick coating on the roads is possible. So driving conditions will worsen at times today.

Snow showers will decrease in coverage late today and tonight. Although Friday looks mostly cloudy, there will be a lot of dry time. It will be windy and cold, and a few snow or rain showers will be possible by late afternoon and evening.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and colder with scattered snow showers. Accumulation 1″ or less. Temperatures steady in the lower 30s.

TONIGHT: Breezy with a few lingering snow showers or flurries. Low 24

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold. A chance of a late-day snow shower, with rain potentially mixing in. High 35

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Breezy, but not as cold. High 42

Saturday looks like one of the nicer days in the forecast. We’ll see clouds mixed with a little sun, and it won’t be as cold. Another system moves in Sunday, bringing more rain and snow showers.