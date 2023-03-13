We expect some on-and-off snow showers today. While any accumulation will be light, the snow is expected to fall in heavy bursts at times. This will quickly drop visibility and could cause some isolated slick areas on the roads this afternoon and evening. It will be breezy and cold, with highs in the mid-30s.

Overnight, a few snow showers will continue, with lows dropping into the low 20s. Wind chill values will end up close to the single digits early Tuesday morning. A few flurries will linger before ending for the afternoon. Temperatures will continue to run colder than normal.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold, with scattered snow showers. High 36

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and cold with a few snow showers. Low 22

TUESDAY: Morning flurry, otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. A few breaks of sun late day. High 35

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and chilly. High 47

High pressure builds in on Wednesday, bringing a lot of sun and dry conditions. High temperatures will warm closer to normal, reaching the upper 40s.