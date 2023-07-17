We will have some dry hours today, with clouds and sun mixed. But a cold front dropping south into the Miami Valley will help to spark scattered showers and thunderstorms. These will be most numerous in the afternoon and evening hours. Any of them could produce gusty wind, hail or heavy downpours.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue through about midnight before ending. Tuesday will be a dry, less humid day, with highs in the low 80s.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm and humid with some haze. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. High 83

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms ending late, becoming partly cloudy. Low 62

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 83

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and more humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

Showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, as humidity increases again. Right now, Friday is looking dry and pleasantly warm.