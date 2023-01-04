A cold front will slowly move through the Miami Valley this morning. This will keep the chance of showers going through about lunchtime. Once the front is through, any showers will end and the sun will come out for a bit. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s ahead of the front, and then will start to fall by mid to late afternoon.

Tonight looks a lot colder than it has been, with lows dropping into the mid-30s. Chilly air will be in place Thursday, with highs near 40 degrees. The day looks to start dry, with a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds increase late day, with a few rain or snow showers moving in.

TODAY: Spotty morning showers, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy and cool. High 58

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, breezy and colder. Low 34

THURSDAY: Chilly with clouds mixed with sun, and a few late day rain or snow showers. High 40

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and a little colder. High 38

Friday looks like a dry day, but a colder one. Morning temperatures will be just below freezing, and afternoon highs won’t make it out of the 30s.