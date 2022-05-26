A slow-moving area of low pressure will continue to impact the Miami Valley through the end of the week with unsettled weather. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely again today, with the potential for heavy rain. There is also a severe weather threat, with the main concern being damaging wind. The risk for hail and tornadoes is low, but not zero. Stay weather aware!

The severe threat will end tonight, but a few spotty showers will still be possible. Friday, as the low tracks right over the Miami Valley, we will have one more day of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will also be cooler, with highs running below normal.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid. A 90% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 78

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a few showers and thunderstorms. Low 60

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. A 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 70

SATURDAY: Becoming partly sunny. Pleasant. High 75

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 85

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. High 88

The holiday weekend is looking dry and warmer. Clouds will begin to decrease Saturday, with comfortable highs in the mid-70s. It heats up Sunday and Monday with mostly sunny sky and highs in the mid-upper 80s. Perfect pool weather!