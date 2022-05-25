An area of low pressure will slowly cross the region through the end of the week. Ahead of it, it will be warm and humid today with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. It will not be a wash-out, but rain is possible at any time. The potential is there for some stronger thunderstorms this afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms will be around this evening, but coverage will decrease overnight. Additional showers and thunderstorms develop on Thursday, with the continued threat for strong storms and heavy rainfall.

TODAY: Scattered showers this morning. In the afternoon, clouds mixed with a little sun, breezy, warm and humid. More scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. High 78

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly through the evening. Low 65

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely. High 78

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and not as warm. Scattered showers with the chance of thunder. High 70

As the low moves through, rain chances will continue on Friday, and it will be a bit cooler. It does look like the area dries out over the holiday weekend. We have a lot of sun and much warmer temperatures in the forecast–especially Sunday and Memorial Day.