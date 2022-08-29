The week is starting off quite active with showers and thunderstorms likely today. Some of the thunderstorms will have the potential to produce heavy rain and gusty wind. It will feel hot and humid, with highs in the upper 80s.

Rain chances continue tonight and into Tuesday. The first half of the day looks the most active, with increasing afternoon sunshine. It will be warm and humid, with the humidity then dropping in the evening.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. High 88

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68

TUESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then increasing afternoon sun. Warm and humid. High 85

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 81

Full sunshine is expected Wednesday, with pleasantly warm conditions as highs hit the low 80s. A dry stretch will continue through the end of the week.