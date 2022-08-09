A cold front that is slowly moving through the Miami Valley will be the focal point of scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Some of the thunderstorms could produce heavy rain. It won’t be as hot as it was on Monday, but it will still feel very humid.

The threat of showers and thunderstorms will continue tonight. Wednesday, the front will be south of Dayton. That is where the best chance of rain will be through the first half of the day. Some late day sun will develop.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 80

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers, mainly along/south of I-70 through the morning hours. Clouds gradually decrease late day. High 82

THURSDAY: Areas of morning fog possible, then partly sunny with a slight shower chance. High 83

A secondary cold front will move through Thursday, bringing just a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. It will bring in a big push of less humid air for the end of the week and weekend.