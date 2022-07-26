A frontal boundary south of Dayton will be the focal point of occasional showers and the chance of a few thunderstorms today. If you are south of I-70, rain chances are more likely, with the best chance between 10am and 4pm. The far northern counties–Mercer, Auglaize, Logan–will likely miss out on today’s rain.

More spotty showers and the chance of thunder will develop tonight and into Wednesday. We could see some heavier downpours in any thunderstorm that moves through. Wednesday also looks warmer and more humid.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, mainly south of I-70, and the chance of thunder. High 77

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and the chance of thunder. Low 68

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 82

A cold front will finally move through on Thursday. This will bring one more day with the threat of showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front, it will dry out and turn less humid for Friday and Air Show weekend.