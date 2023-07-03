An upper-level disturbance will keep scattered showers and thunderstorms around the Miami Valley today. It won’t be a washout, but at any point, a downpour is possible. It will be a warm and humid afternoon, with lots of clouds around.

Showers will taper off tonight, and we expect a dry start to the 4th of July. We’ll have a lot of sun around on the holiday, but it will be a hot and humid afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s, with just a slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Coverage looks to be isolated, so many will stay dry all day.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 81

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 65

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. Just a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. High 87

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. High 89

Wednesday will be another mostly dry day with sunshine and hot and humid conditions. The next decent chance for rain arrives on Thursday.