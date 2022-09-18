Scattered showers and storms develop late tonight. Severe weather is not expected but anytime near storms heavy rain and gusty winds are possible. On Monday a few showers and storms are still possible but there will be many dry hours. Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride nearly all week long with a peak in high temperatures on Wednesday before turning sharply colder Thursday and Friday.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers and storms late tonight. Low 66

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Warm and humid. High 81

MONDAY NIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Muggy. Low 61

TUESDAY: Hot and humid, mix of clouds and sun. High 85

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with temperatures climbing to around 90. Turning sharply colder Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s.