A half and half weekend is in store for the Miami Valley. Today showers are expected throughout the day. Temperatures drop this afternoon into the 40s and winds will be gusty. Sunday, spring arrives at 11:33 AM and it will be a beautiful day with plenty of sunshine and highs around 60.

TODAY: Periods of showers, gusty winds and temperatures falling into the 40s.

TONIGHT: Evening showers. Decreasing clouds late. Low 37

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant. High 60

Another beautiful day on Monday with highs around 70. The rest of the week looks active with chances of showers and storms nearly everyday. Highs in the 50s and 60s.