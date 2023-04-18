A cold night is on the way. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the viewing area from midnight to 9 am on Wednesday. Warming will really get going Wednesday afternoon. Highs will push into the mid to upper 70s with dry weather and plenty of sunshine.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with scattered frost. Low 35

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. High 76

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 55

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. High 82

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week before another cold front moves through on Friday. That system will bring our next chance for rain and much cooler weather for the weekend.