A cold night is on the way. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the viewing area from midnight to 9 am on Wednesday. Warming will really get going Wednesday afternoon. Highs will push into the mid to upper 70s with dry weather and plenty of sunshine.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with scattered frost. Low 35
WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. High 76
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low 55
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. High 82
Thursday will be the warmest day of the week before another cold front moves through on Friday. That system will bring our next chance for rain and much cooler weather for the weekend.