Overnight will be mostly clear and mild. Thursday looks hotter than Wednesday. We expect full sun and highs near 90 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 90

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear and mild. Low 64

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. High 92

We could be into our first heat wave of the season with 90 degrees expected Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Dry weather hangs around through the weekend. Temperatures cool slightly early next week, but rain chances are minimal.