Sunshine continues to end the weekend off. Temperatures overnight will mainly be in the mid 50s for lows, mostly clear skies, and for northern counties, patchy fog late in the night and early tomorrow morning. Temperatures will get to the lower to mid 80s Monday with lots of sunshine. We will see the same on Tuesday. Wednesday, we will see temperatures in the mid 80s, adding cloud cover through the day. A big cooldown follows as temperatures fall into the upper 70s Thursday, and as a cold front sweeps through Thursday into Friday, shower chances will increase. Following the passage of the front, temperatures in the weekend could be down into the 50s and 60s for highs.



Tonight: A low of 56 degrees. Clear, with fog up north late.

Tomorrow: A high of 83 degrees. Early fog up north with sunny skies.

Tomorrow Night: A low of 58 degrees. Clear skies.

