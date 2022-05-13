It will be mild overnight with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Over the upcoming weekend, rain chances return to the Miami Valley.
TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Low 62
SATURDAY: AM sunshine, PM scattered shower and a few storms possible. Still warm. High 83
SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and mild. Low 62
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, continued warm with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening. High 82
Highs continue in the 80s on Sunday before cooling into the 70s for several days early next week. Showers and thunderstorms will move through Sunday night and early Monday as a cold front passes.