It will be mild overnight with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Over the upcoming weekend, rain chances return to the Miami Valley.

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds. Low 62

SATURDAY: AM sunshine, PM scattered shower and a few storms possible. Still warm. High 83

SATURDAY NIGHT: Scattered evening showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and mild. Low 62

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, continued warm with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening. High 82

Highs continue in the 80s on Sunday before cooling into the 70s for several days early next week. Showers and thunderstorms will move through Sunday night and early Monday as a cold front passes.