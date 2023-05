Overnight will be clear and quiet. Wednesday will again warm up, well into the 80s, with sunshine and dry weather expected.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. High 88

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High near 90

A gradual warming trend will continue through the week, and highs will be up near 90 for the second half of the week. There won’t be much chance of sorely needed rain through the next 7 days.