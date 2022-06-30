It won’t be as cool tonight, and humidity levels will be rising. Hot and humid air builds over the region on Friday, eventually bringing the chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and more humid. Low near 70

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly afternoon. High 93

FRIDAY NIGHT: Muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 70

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid, chance of a shower or thunderstorm. High 88

It will stay muggy for the rest of the holiday weekend. There will also be the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, but don’t expect a weekend washout.