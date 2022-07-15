A warm front will set off showers and a few thunderstorms tonight. The best chance of significant rain will after midnight. Even though there could be early day showers on Saturday, dry weather is expected for a good part of the day. However, it will get warmer and more humid.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and more humid with showers and a chance of a thunderstorm. Low 68

SATURDAY: A few morning showers and a chance of a thunderstorm, then mixed clouds and sun, warm and humid. High 88

SATURDAY NIGHT: Muggy with a chance of a late night shower or thunderstorm. Low 72

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and a few thunderstorms. High 82

Rain chances will be higher on Sunday and Monday. Clouds and rain will hold temperatures back a tad, but then it gets steamy on Tuesday and Wednesday.