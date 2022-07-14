A few rain showers last night has given way to clearer skies here in the Miami Valley. A bit sticky early in the day but the humidity will subside by the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid 80s today with lots of sunshine. That will continue tomorrow, but showers and thunderstorms are possible going into the night as our next system approaches. Following a passage of a warm front into Saturday night and Sunday morning, it will be hot and humid. Thunderstorm chances are in place from Saturday until Wednesday with humidity continuing through the week and temperatures near 90 next week.



Today: A high of 85 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.



Tonight: A low of 63. Mostly clear skies.



Tomorrow: A high of 86 degrees. Mostly sunny skies.

