Low beam headlights may be needed this morning due to areas of fog. Be aware of rapidly changing weather conditions and pockets of drizzle within that fog. Later this morning, the fog lifts and we should see a mix of sun and clouds. This afternoon there may be a spotty shower or storm. Severe weather is not expected.

TODAY: AM fog/drizzle. Mix of sun and clouds, humid with a few PM showers and storms. High 80

TONIGHT: Clearing skies. Less humid. Low 60

TUESDAY: Beautiful! Partly to mostly sunny and less humid. High 82

Temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s this week. Lots of sunshine is in the forecast. Low chances of showers by Friday.