Showers and a few thunderstorms move out tonight. A warm front brought a record high temperature of 70° on Wednesday, and another record is likely to fall on Thursday. The record high for Thursday is 70° set in 2017. We may reach the low 70s before colder air begins to settle in mid to late afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with showers and thunderstorms ending. Low near 60

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm. Winds may gust to 40 mph. High 72 but falling later in the afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing cloudiness, breezy and colder. Low 26

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 38

Colder weather returns for Friday. There will be a slight chance of early morning flurries on Saturday. Otherwise, dry weather is expected for the weekend with moderating temperatures.