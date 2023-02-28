Look for mostly clear skies overnight and chilly temperatures as readings drop into the upper 30s and low 40s. Wednesday will be a record-warm day with highs close to 70 degrees expected, eclipsing the current record high of 66 set in 1976.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 40

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, increasing clouds in the afternoon, breezy and unseasonably warm. A record high around 70.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Evening showers with thunder possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 42

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little cooler. High 55

A few showers and possibly a thunderstorm will move through Wednesday evening, but it will be dry by Thursday. Another strong weather system moves in Thursday night and Friday bringing rain and wind. Thunderstorms will also be possible on Friday, and rain could be heavy at times. We dry out over the weekend with chilly conditions on Saturday.