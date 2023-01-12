Low pressure will track across Ohio today, bringing widespread rain and the chance of thunder. We expect rain to fall steady and heavy at times. Winds will increase this afternoon, as well, and by the end of the day they will be gusting 25-30 mph.

Tonight, cold air will begin to move in. This will cause any rain showers to mix with and change over to snow. Lows drop down near 30 degrees, so use extra caution on bridges and overpasses. Friday will be much colder, with scattered light snow or flurries mainly through the first part of the day.

TODAY: Morning fog, cloudy with rain and the chance of thunder. Becoming breezy and turning cooler late. High 50, then falling.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, windy and colder with rain mixing with/changing to snow. Low 30

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and much colder with a few light snow showers or flurries. High 34

SATURDAY: Sunny and continued cold. High 36

Cold weather will continue through the first half of the weekend. Although we expect abundant sunshine Saturday, morning temperatures will be in the low 20s, and highs will only reach the mid-30s.