A cold front brings rain to the Miami Valley today. It will be breezy, with southwest winds turning northwest as the front passes through. Showers will be most likely through 4 or 5 p.m., and will then taper off for the evening.

Overnight, we expect some clearing and could see a little fog develop. Sun returns for the weekend, but it will be a lot cooler.

TODAY: Cloudy, breezy and cooler with showers. High 60

TONIGHT: Clearing late, colder. Low 32

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. High 50

SUNDAY: Sunny and seasonably cool. High 54

While the weekend looks dry, rain chances return late Monday into Tuesday. It looks much colder for the big travel day on Wednesday and for Thanksgiving.