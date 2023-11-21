We will be dealing with wet and windy conditions, at times, today. We will see steady morning rain taper to scattered afternoon showers, so there will be breaks in the precipitation. But it will be cloudy and chilly feeling throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid 50s in the afternoon.

Overnight, areas of drizzle or light rain will be possible. It will dry out on Wednesday, for the big travel day, but temperatures will be even chillier.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and cool with morning rain tapering to scattered afternoon showers. High 55

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of drizzle. Low 39

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 45

THANKSGIVING: Sunny and cool. High 52

We will enjoy some sunshine on Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be right around normal, with lows in the low 30s in the morning for the Turkey Trot… and afternoon highs in the low 50s.