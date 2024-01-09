A strong area of low pressure will move across the region, bringing periods of steady and even heavy rain to the Miami Valley. Be prepared for wet conditions and rain falling throughout the day. It will become windy with gusts to 35 mph, and winds increase even more tonight. A Wind Advisory will go in effect at 7pm and continue through noon Wednesday, for gusts between 45 and 50 mph.

Any lingering showers tonight will mix with, and change back to snow. Any accumulation will be light–an inch or less–through Wednesday morning. Snow showers will end for Wednesday afternoon, but it will be a blustery day.

TODAY: Cloudy, windy and cool with periods of rain. High 48

TONIGHT: Windy with scattered rain showers mixing with and changing to snow showers. Low 32

WEDNESDAY: Morning snow showers, with total accumulation around an inch or less. Cloudy, windy and colder. High 36

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 42

We will enjoy a break in active weather on Thursday, but another strong winter storm arrives at the end of the week. An Arctic blast is forecast this weekend.