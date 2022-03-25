Temperatures dropping to freezing or below tonight, and rain will turn to snow after midnight. Snow showers will continue through your morning tomorrow, and could see an isolated snow shower in the afternoon. A dusting is all that is expected on grassy areas. Temperatures this weekend will not escape the 30s. Starting the work week with below average temperatures. But warmer weather is on the way Wednesday in anticipation of our next chance for thunderstorms.



Tonight: A low of 32 degrees. Rain turning to snow after midnight. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.



Tomorrow: A high of 38 degrees. Snow showers in the morning. A dusting in grassy areas. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.



Tomorrow Night: A low of 26 degrees. An isolated snow shower possible. Clouds Clearing. Winds NW at 5 to 15 mph.

