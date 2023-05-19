Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected overnight. Any lingering showers will be moving out of the area early Saturday morning. We expect increasing sunshine through the day and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 52

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. High 68

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and chilly. Low 47

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 75

The weekend looks fantastic! We will enjoy a lot of sunshine, dry weather and comfortable temperatures. It will get much warmer next week.