Rain continues overnight but will end past midnight. Clouds will gradually break up, and the sun will come out Friday afternoon. But a second cold front moves in through the evening hours. This will kick off a few more showers and bring in the coolest air we’ve seen so far this season.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 60

FRIDAY: Morning clouds give way to partly sunny skies, breezy and pleasant. High 73

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 43

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and much cooler with a few spotty light showers. High 56

Saturday morning will feel quite chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s throughout the weekend.